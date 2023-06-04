Monero Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $149.39 or 0.00549334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $52.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,194.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.00351740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00428121 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,287,729 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

