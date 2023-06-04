MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $370.00 at JMP Securities

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $245.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.17.

MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $397.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.29 and a 200-day moving average of $214.92.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

