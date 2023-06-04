MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.522-1.542 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $397.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average of $214.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 287.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

