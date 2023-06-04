National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$108.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.85. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

