nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NCNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.
nCino Price Performance
nCino stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of nCino
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
