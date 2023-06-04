nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NCNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.