NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $37.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00005971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 912,549,715 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

