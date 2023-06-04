Needham & Company LLC Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $430.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.17.

MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $397.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

