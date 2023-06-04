Needham & Company LLC Raises Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $118.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $513.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

