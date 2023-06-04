NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.81.

NetApp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.09.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

