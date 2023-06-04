Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nevro from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.09.

NVRO opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,827.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. Nevro has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,012,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,331,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,538 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

