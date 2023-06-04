NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.92

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and traded as low as $40.39. NEXT shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 4,214 shares changing hands.

NEXT Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

