Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

