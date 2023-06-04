Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

