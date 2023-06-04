Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $39.69 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

