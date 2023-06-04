O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

