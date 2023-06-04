O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $226,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

