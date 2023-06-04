O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases Shares of 7,953 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after buying an additional 523,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,333,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,489,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,517,000 after purchasing an additional 597,823 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,795 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.72%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.