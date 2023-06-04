OKC Token (OKT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $268.53 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $16.48 or 0.00060444 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OKC Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. OKC Token has a market cap of $268.53 million and $513,562.21 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT’s total supply is about 41.69 million.

OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

Buying and Selling OKC Token

