Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.21-$0.22 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.83. 6,589,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.13.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

