Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Raised by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 8.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

