OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108.77 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $108.77 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001017 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.