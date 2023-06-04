OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Down 0% This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 0% against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $226,596.63 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

