Optimism (OP) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

Optimism (OP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00005512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $966.69 million and $87.63 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

