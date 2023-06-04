Optimism Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $932.28 million and approximately $101.53 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00005380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

