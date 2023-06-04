Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on July 12th

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3206 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

GOFPY opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.68. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.