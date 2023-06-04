Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on July 12th

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3206 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

GOFPY opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.68. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.

Get Organization of Football Prognostics alerts:

About Organization of Football Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.