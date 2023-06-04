Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on July 12th

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3206 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.
Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance
GOFPY opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.68. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.
