Osmosis Price Hits $0.58 (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002144 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $285.71 million and $5.19 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

