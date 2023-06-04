Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.79. 5,897,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

