Ossiam Buys 190,626 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ossiam grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,626 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Trading Up 3.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

C stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,455,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,357,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

