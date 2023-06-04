Ossiam Has $11.82 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ossiam raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 212.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,443 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. 1,444,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

