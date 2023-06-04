Ossiam Has $18.02 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 81.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,918,000 after buying an additional 176,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

