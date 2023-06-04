Ossiam Has $22.64 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.99. 917,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,883 shares of company stock worth $3,321,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.