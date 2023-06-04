Ossiam Has $72.78 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.9% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ossiam owned 0.05% of Salesforce worth $72,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,026,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.