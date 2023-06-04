Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.39. 2,272,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.20. The stock has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

