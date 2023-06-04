Ossiam Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,468,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock remained flat at $272.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,416,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,684. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $275.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

