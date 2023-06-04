Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $340.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.87. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.