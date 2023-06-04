PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Head-To-Head Comparison

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PASSUR Aerospace and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Leonardo DRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million 0.01 $90,000.00 N/A N/A Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.50 $405.00 million $2.16 7.18

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats PASSUR Aerospace on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PASSUR Aerospace

(Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.