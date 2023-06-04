Payden & Rygel Acquires 92,800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,007,000 after acquiring an additional 111,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,378,000 after acquiring an additional 765,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.