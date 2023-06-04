Payden & Rygel Boosts Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 512.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

CRK traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,915. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

