Payden & Rygel Buys 43,650 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 489.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 43,650 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,600 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $19,929,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

RRC traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 3,292,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,723. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,125. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

