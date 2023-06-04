Payden & Rygel Invests $32.37 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 439,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,368,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.18% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HYG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,950,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,819,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

