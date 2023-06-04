Payden & Rygel Sells 2,900 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Waste Management by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average is $159.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.