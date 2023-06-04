Payden & Rygel Sells 34,160 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,160 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 61,527,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,402,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

