Payden & Rygel Sells 359,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 359,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,736,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,450. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

