Payden & Rygel Sells 42,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,877,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,116,000 after buying an additional 1,858,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,306 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,769. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

