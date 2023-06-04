Payden & Rygel Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

