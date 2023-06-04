PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Shelton Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,939 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.1% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 350,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,273,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,288,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.17.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.