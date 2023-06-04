PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GHY opened at $10.90 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund
In other news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.