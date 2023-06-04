PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GHY opened at $10.90 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

