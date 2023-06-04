Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.83. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 126,746 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

