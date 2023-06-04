Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 16,706 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.3% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,067. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $219.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

