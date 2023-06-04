Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 9,026 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 1.1% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000.

BATS:ITB traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,676 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

